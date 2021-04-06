TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.67. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.95. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.79 and a 1-year high of $144.13.

