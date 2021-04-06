Crv LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Crv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Datadog makes up approximately 0.2% of Crv LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $385,468,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $364,002,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,373,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.94. The stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,773.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,350,425 shares of company stock valued at $138,926,004. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

