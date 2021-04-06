Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in FOX by 37.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in FOX by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FOX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,712,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,749,000 after acquiring an additional 434,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.