Insider Buying: Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) Insider Buys 67,928 Shares of Stock

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) insider Jonathan Emms acquired 67,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £19,699.12 ($25,737.03).

CIR stock traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 29.45 ($0.38). The company had a trading volume of 984,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,667. Circassia Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 16.58 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 33.40 ($0.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £122.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.20.

Circassia Group Company Profile

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

