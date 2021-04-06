Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCEI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.26. 1,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $40.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $776.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.