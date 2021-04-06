Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

NKTR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,777. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,344 shares of company stock worth $6,457,441 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 20.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

