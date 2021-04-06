B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,409.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,292.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,469.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,318.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,053.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.