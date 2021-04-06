B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $11.61 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,606,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

