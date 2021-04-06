B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $5.66 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,382,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $207.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.51 and a 200-day moving average of $206.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $162.41 and a twelve month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

