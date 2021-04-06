B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME opened at $207.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

