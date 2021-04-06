B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $6.86 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 48,217 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,556,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,597,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Electronic Arts by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,579 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,312,390. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $141.00 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average of $133.62.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

