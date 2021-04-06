Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $367.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.52. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.96 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

