Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,145.80.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $4.19 on Tuesday, hitting $1,177.64. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,577. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,033.50. Markel Co. has a one year low of $761.06 and a one year high of $1,175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

