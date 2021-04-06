Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $452,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 258 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,092.23.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,223.62. 12,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,944. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,061.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,804.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

