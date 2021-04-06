Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

ALLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.