Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $439,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 122,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,286,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.36.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $509.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $474.50 and a 200-day moving average of $459.07. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $309.48 and a one year high of $512.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.