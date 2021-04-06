NFTX Trading Down 12.5% This Week (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $192.09 or 0.00328125 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a market cap of $89.98 million and $3.79 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTX has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00293482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00104340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00771198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012070 BTC.

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins.

