VouchForMe Market Cap Tops $797,586.07 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $797,586.07 and approximately $2,633.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.13 or 0.00695432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,613,171 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

