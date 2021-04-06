Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 4.3% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 165,322 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $266.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.48. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.