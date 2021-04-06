1,230 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,397.2% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 88,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $211.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $211.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

