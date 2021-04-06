4,602 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $218.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.50 and a 1 year high of $223.62.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

