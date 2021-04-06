Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,644 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,869,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $72.46.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

