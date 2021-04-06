Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $19,261,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,454,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,797,000 after purchasing an additional 686,774 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $5,047,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after purchasing an additional 78,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

