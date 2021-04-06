Zacks: Analysts Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report $770.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $758.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $782.10 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $709.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,308,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,741,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,431,000 after buying an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after buying an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after buying an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $77.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

