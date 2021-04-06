44 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $177.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.44. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $144.74 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.