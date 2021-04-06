Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DCT stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.45.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,481,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,627,318 shares of company stock worth $298,183,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

