Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after purchasing an additional 583,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,316,000 after acquiring an additional 913,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

