tru Independence LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,656,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $896,890,000 after buying an additional 312,074 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.