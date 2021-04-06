tru Independence LLC Buys New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,536 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 245,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 425.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 22,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $167.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.45. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

