tru Independence LLC Purchases 972 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $102.69.

