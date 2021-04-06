Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $716,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,040 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.4% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,986,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $370.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $349.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $235.12 and a twelve month high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

