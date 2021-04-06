3,810 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

