Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diodes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Diodes reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diodes will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist boosted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,592.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,396 shares of company stock worth $22,043,541 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 261.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $83.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

