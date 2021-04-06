B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 480.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 492 ($6.43).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 537.61 ($7.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 283.60 ($3.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 546 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 517.04. The company has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

