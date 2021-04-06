Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 369 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $360.82 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $289.57 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

In other news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

