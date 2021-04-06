CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $2,704,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 258.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,925,000 after buying an additional 267,452 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $186.62 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of -388.78 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $3,295,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,015 shares of company stock valued at $93,931,994 in the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

