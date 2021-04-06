Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

