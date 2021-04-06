Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,975 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $34,000. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

