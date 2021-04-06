Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is ($0.09). Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.41.

Shares of HLT opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day moving average of $106.12. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $60.11 and a 12 month high of $128.92.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,776,000 after acquiring an additional 228,460 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,070,000 after acquiring an additional 212,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.