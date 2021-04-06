Electrum Dark (ELD) Trading Down 85.8% Over Last 7 Days

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 89.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 85.8% lower against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $1,969.60 and $265.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.28 or 0.00140220 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

