CaixaPay (CXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00293389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00106345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.39 or 0.00767538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012326 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

