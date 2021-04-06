SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.41% of SLM worth $18,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 49,431 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 30.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.