Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 27,456 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,456 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.26% of PVH worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

NYSE PVH opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.33.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

