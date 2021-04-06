Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 213.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after buying an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $143.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $143.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

