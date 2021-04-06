Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,236,000.

OTCMKTS:VTAQU opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.70.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

