Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 270,123 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 553,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,123 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after acquiring an additional 526,841 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 402,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in iHeartMedia by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 124,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 121,144 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 531,748 shares during the period.

IHRT stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

