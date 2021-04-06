Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Price Target at C$43.40

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

TSE:WEED opened at C$39.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.90. The firm has a market cap of C$15.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$18.34 and a twelve month high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.