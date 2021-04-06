Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in Plains GP by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 94,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the third quarter worth about $4,701,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAGP. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

NYSE PAGP opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.