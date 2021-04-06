Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Essent Group posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

NYSE ESNT opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $230,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,979.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,373 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Essent Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Essent Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 53,559 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

