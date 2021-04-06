6,417 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after acquiring an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $617,316,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock opened at $690.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $660.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $718.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 135.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $2.87 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

